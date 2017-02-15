Offensive vehicles have ‘no place’ on ACT roads

VEHICLES bearing offensive slogans de-registered in other states will not be eligible for registration in the ACT says Minister for Justice, Consumer Affairs and Road Safety Shane Rattenbury following Queensland’s State Parliament’s passing of the “Transport Operations (Road Use Management) (Offensive Advertising) Amendment Bill 2016” overnight.

Under the “Road Transport (Vehicle Registration) Regulation 2000”, the Road Transport Authority can refuse the registration of a vehicle in the ACT if it has previously been cancelled and suspended in another jurisdiction and the reason for doing so still exists.

This regulation would apply to Wicked Campers, following the passage of legislation in Queensland to allow for the cancellation of registration for vehicles bearing offensive slogans and advertising in that jurisdiction.



“These vans and the offensive slogans they bear have no place on ACT roads,” says Rattenbury.



“There are no Wicked Camper vehicles currently registered in the ACT and it is unlikely that these vans would meet the garage address requirements to allow them to be registered here.



“The Government’s immediate focus is to ensure that operators of vehicles displaying offensive advertising are not able to remain on our roads after having had their registration cancelled in another state or territory by transferring their vehicle’s registration to the ACT.”



The ACT Government has arranged with Queensland Transport and Main Roads to be automatically notified when a vehicle’s registration is cancelled in that jurisdiction as a result of it bearing offensive advertising.

At this stage, ACT regulations do not prevent a new vehicle displaying offensive slogans from being registered, with no-one yet having sought to register such a vehicle but the Government will continue to monitor the situation and will consider legislative amendments if required.

