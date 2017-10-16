CHIEF Minister Andrew Barr is heading to Europe to meet partners in the light rail consortium to discuss the progress of the project as well as opportunities on futures stages. In Germany, he meets with […]
Oil spill in Kingston closes laneway
A LANEWAY has been blocked off in Kingston following a spill of cooking oil.
ACT Fire & Rescue was alerted to the incident in Highgate Lane off Jardine Street just after 11am today.
Fire crews arrived to find about 350 litres of cooking oil had fallen from a truck on to the road and into a nearby drain.
Sand and absorbent has been applied to the spill.
