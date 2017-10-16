Oil spill in Kingston closes laneway

A LANEWAY has been blocked off in Kingston following a spill of cooking oil.

ACT Fire & Rescue was alerted to the incident in Highgate Lane off Jardine Street just after 11am today.

Fire crews arrived to find about 350 litres of cooking oil had fallen from a truck on to the road and into a nearby drain.

Sand and absorbent has been applied to the spill.

