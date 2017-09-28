Old footy gear needed for kids in Fiji

The National Rugby Championship has kick-started a drive which urges locals to drop off their pre-loved rugby gear at various matches across the country over the next two weekends.

The goods will then be given to The Fiji Project who will visit hundreds of people in Fiji who are in desperate need of new sporting equipment and clothing.

Co-founder of The Fiji Project Katrina Oxenham says: “Most Fijian children play rugby barefoot and have never owned a pair of boots or any other rugby kit, but their simple love for rugby is second to none so this will mean the world to them.”

Canberra Vikings will verse Fijian Drua at Viking Park, tomorrow, Friday, with a 7.30pm kick off.

