Older Canberrans wait too long for beds in aged care

THE latest Productivity Commission’s annual report on aged care services reveals that the ACT is struggling to keep up with demand for aged care beds.

Shadow Minister for Health Vicki Dunne says the average national waiting time from when a person is assessed and found to be in need of permanent aged care to when a bed becomes available is 84 days, however in the ACT it’s 185 days.

“185 days is slightly more than half a year and the ACT’s performance compares very badly to the national median of 84 days or nearly three months,” says Dunne.

“Five years ago the average waiting time was 50 days as compared to 40 days nationally. The average waiting time in the ACT has increased by 135 days over five years.”

Canberrans are waiting four months longer when compared to better performing states such as, Victoria and Tasmania, with median waiting times of 66 and 63 days.

“In some cases those in desperate need and potentially suffering from severe illnesses may end up in hospital long-term until an aged care bed becomes available,” says Dunne.

“This has an impact on the already high and rising level of bed block in ACT hospitals and long waiting times in Emergency Departments.”

