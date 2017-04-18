Ongoing search for woman missing on property

A SEARCH began yesterday (April 17) after a woman was reported missing from a property in NSW’s Southern Tablelands.

10.30am

on Sunday, with attempts to contact her being unsuccessful.

On Monday, officers attached to The Hume Local Area Command with assistance from, police rescue, PolAir and others helped to search a property on Cummins Road, Laggan.

The search concluded about 6pm, due to poor conditions but was resumed at 8am this morning.

Ms Fahey is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160 cm tall, of thin build, fair complexion, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Information to 1800 333000 or via https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

