Overall launches bushfire appeal

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council has launched the Carwoola Bushfire Appeal in the wake of yesterday’s bushfire.

“This is heartbreaking for our community and while we will never be able to replace what has been taken from these families, the establishment of the Carwoola Bushfire Appeal fund will allow the community to come together and support those who have been affected,” saif council administrator Tim Overall.

“One of the most enduring aspects of our Local Government Area is the tremendous community spirit and that has been particularly evident following yesterday’s events with a number of offers for assistance already coming through.”

Direct donations to the appeal can be made in person at Westpac Bank branches or via the account: BSB, 032724; Account No 362257.

