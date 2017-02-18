NSW Police are working with Rural Fire Service to establish the circumstances of how yesterday’s bushfire started, which affected properties in the Queanbeyan area. Just before midday yesterday (Friday, February 17), emergency services were alerted […]
Overall launches bushfire appeal
QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council has launched the Carwoola Bushfire Appeal in the wake of yesterday’s bushfire.The appeal will kick off at today the NRL trial between the Raiders and Knights at Seiffert Oval in Queanbeyan with volunteers roaming through the crowd to collect donations.
“This is heartbreaking for our community and while we will never be able to replace what has been taken from these families, the establishment of the Carwoola Bushfire Appeal fund will allow the community to come together and support those who have been affected,” saif council administrator Tim Overall.
“One of the most enduring aspects of our Local Government Area is the tremendous community spirit and that has been particularly evident following yesterday’s events with a number of offers for assistance already coming through.”
Direct donations to the appeal can be made in person at Westpac Bank branches or via the account: BSB, 032724; Account No 362257.
