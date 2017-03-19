Parking couple robbed by armed masked man

POLICE want witnesses to an aggravated robbery in a car park off Alexandria Drive, Yarralumla, late on Friday (March 17).

Around 11.40pm, a male and a female were sitting in their parked vehicle when a dark-coloured vehicle parked behind them, blocking them from leaving.

A male wearing a green/black balaclava, carrying a knife, approached the female in the passenger seat. He held the knife through the passenger window and demanded their wallets.

The victims complied and the offender returned to the vehicle and left the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, anything suspicious or suspicious vehicles around this area to call 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.

