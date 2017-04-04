A PaTH towards unexperienced employment

Entry into the workplace faces it regularly, that stalemate or “catch 22”, where people need experience to get a job and a job to gain experience.

Following the Turnbull Government’s $760 million Youth Jobs PaTH program, Senator for the ACT, Zed Seselja encourages local businesses to help a young person into a job, while also growing their business.

“I know there are many local young people who are keen to get into work to build a better life but feel that they lack the practical experience to succeed in the workforce,” Mr Seselja says.

“The Turnbull Government’s Youth Jobs PaTH program will assist 120 000 young Australians get the skills and experience they need to get a foot in the door and get a job.”

Local ACT businesses that take on an intern will receive an upfront payment of $1000, and young people will receive an incentive payment of $200 per fortnight on top of their income support payment.

Minister for Employment, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash, said businesses are already responding strongly to PaTH.

“Youth Jobs PaTH is a win for businesses who want to grow and for young people who need an opportunity gain experience and show what they are capable of,” Mr Cash says.

“The Turnbull Government intrinsically understands that the best form of welfare is a job and so we are ensuring our young Australians are well equipped to enter the workforce and become self-sufficient.

“The best way to get more young people into work is to build a strong economy that enables employers to be more productive, more competitive, more innovative and to create more job opportunities.”

The Youth Jobs PaTH program will be funded through the Turnbull Government’s $855 million Youth Employment Package, announced in the 2015-16 Budget.

Training providers in the ACT include:

Career Options Training Australia Pty Ltd – Barton (All apprenticeships and trainees)

The MTA Group – Fyshwick (Automotive)

The Quality Training and Hospitality College Pty Ltd, Canberra (Hospitality)

The Young Womens' Christian Association of Canberra – Ainslie (Children Services and Business Administration)

The Young Womens' Christian Association of Canberra – Conder (Children Services and Business Administration)

Information at jobactive.gov.au/path

