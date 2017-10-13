Petition calls for a dangerous dog ‘crack down’

FOLLOWING a large number of dog attacks last year, an online petition has emerged calling for the ACT government to take action against dangerous dogs.

“The government has advised that there were 155 presentations at an ACT public hospital emergency department due to a dog attack in 2016,” he says.

“The number of attacks on humans is actually larger and there is also a large number of attacks on animals.

“Clearly, people in our suburbs are worried and have created this petition to urge the ACT government to introduce stronger laws to deal with dangerous dogs.”

People can access the petition via www.change.org/

