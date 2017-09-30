Pharmacist Elise gets another dose of success

WANNIASSA pharmacist Elise Apolloni is the Telstra ACT Business Woman of the Year.

Over and above winning the prize award, she was also named ACT Entrepreneur of the Year and ACT Young Business Woman of the Year at the National Gallery awards night.

“It is such a privilege to serve my community, and I am thankful to my supportive team, mentors and family who have motivated me to be the businesswoman I am today,” she said.

Earlier this year she was named the Australian Early Career Pharmacist of the Year, and her pharmacy won the Telstra ACT Small Business of the Year award in July.

Elise will represent the ACT in the national awards in Melbourne next month.

