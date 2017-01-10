Pixar stories to ‘enchant and enthral’

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is marking school holidays with “Pixar-Palooza”.

It’s a selection of classics from Pixar Animation Studios so people can go on a journey of discovery and rediscovery in the comfort of the NFSA’s Arc cinema.

A still from “Brave”

From adventures with Princess Merida in Brave, to swimming the seas with Nemo and Dory, there are, the Archive says, “stories for everyone that will enchant and enthral”.

“Pixar-Palooza,” : Arc cinema, National Film and Sound Archive (Acton) Wednesday   January 11 – Friday   January 20. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

Full Program:

Wednesday   January 11

“Finding Nemo” 3D

2003, G, 140 mins, D: Andrew Stanton

Thursday  January 12

“Ratatouille”

2007, PG, 111 mins, D: Brad Bird

Friday  January 13

“Finding Dory”

2016, G, 103mins, D: Andrew Stanton & Alan Barillaro

WednesdayJanuary 18

“The Incredibles”

2004, PG, 115mins, D: Brad Bird

Thursday  January 19

“Inside Out”

2015, PG, 102 mins, D: Pete Docter & James Ford Murphy

Friday  January 20

“Brave”

2012, PG, 100 mins, D: Mark Andrews & Brenda Chapman

 

