Pixar stories to ‘enchant and enthral’

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is marking school holidays with “Pixar-Palooza”.

It’s a selection of classics from Pixar Animation Studios so people can go on a journey of discovery and rediscovery in the comfort of the NFSA’s Arc cinema.

“Pixar-Palooza,” : Arc cinema, National Film and Sound Archive (Acton) Wednesday January 11 – Friday January 20. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

Full Program:

Wednesday January 11

“Finding Nemo” 3D

2003, G, 140 mins, D: Andrew Stanton

Thursday January 12

“Ratatouille”

2007, PG, 111 mins, D: Brad Bird

Friday January 13

“Finding Dory”

2016, G, 103mins, D: Andrew Stanton & Alan Barillaro

WednesdayJanuary 18

“The Incredibles”

2004, PG, 115mins, D: Brad Bird

Thursday January 19

“Inside Out”

2015, PG, 102 mins, D: Pete Docter & James Ford Murphy

Friday January 20

“Brave”

2012, PG, 100 mins, D: Mark Andrews & Brenda Chapman

