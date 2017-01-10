THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is marking school holidays with “Pixar-Palooza”. It’s a selection of classics from Pixar Animation Studios so people can go on a journey of discovery and rediscovery in […]
Pixar stories to ‘enchant and enthral’
THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is marking school holidays with “Pixar-Palooza”.
It’s a selection of classics from Pixar Animation Studios so people can go on a journey of discovery and rediscovery in the comfort of the NFSA’s Arc cinema.From adventures with Princess Merida in Brave, to swimming the seas with Nemo and Dory, there are, the Archive says, “stories for everyone that will enchant and enthral”.
“Pixar-Palooza,” : Arc cinema, National Film and Sound Archive (Acton) Wednesday January 11 – Friday January 20. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au
Full Program:
Wednesday January 11
“Finding Nemo” 3D
2003, G, 140 mins, D: Andrew Stanton
Thursday January 12
“Ratatouille”
2007, PG, 111 mins, D: Brad Bird
Friday January 13
“Finding Dory”
2016, G, 103mins, D: Andrew Stanton & Alan Barillaro
WednesdayJanuary 18
“The Incredibles”
2004, PG, 115mins, D: Brad Bird
Thursday January 19
“Inside Out”
2015, PG, 102 mins, D: Pete Docter & James Ford Murphy
Friday January 20
“Brave”
2012, PG, 100 mins, D: Mark Andrews & Brenda Chapman
