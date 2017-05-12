A WORKER is receiving hospital treatment following a workplace incident involving a small mobile crane at a worksite in Griffith. The incident occurred after a load partially disconnected from the crane, injuring the worker. WorkSafe inspectors are […]
Update: Pizza oven fire clears out restaurant
SEVERAL businesses have been evacuated following a restaurant pizza oven fire in the Melbourne Building, Civic.
The fire was quickly extinguished by the owners of the restaurant on London Circuit.
About 30 people have been evacuated from premises.
Update: 12.13pm
Fire crews have checked the roof space and confirmed there is no fire present.
Intensive care paramedics assessed one woman for minor smoke inhalation but she did not require transport to hospital.
No comments yet.