Update: Pizza oven fire clears out restaurant

SEVERAL businesses have been evacuated following a restaurant pizza oven fire in the Melbourne Building, Civic.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the owners of the restaurant on London Circuit.

About 30 people have been evacuated from premises.

Update: 12.13pm

Fire crews have checked the roof space and confirmed there is no fire present.

Intensive care paramedics assessed one woman for minor smoke inhalation but she did not require transport to hospital.

