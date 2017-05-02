Plans to strengthen the ‘weak’ Acton Peninsula

WITH a focus on revitalising the Acton Peninsula into an internationally recognised area, the National Capital Authority released the Acton Peninsula Precinct Draft Structure Plan for community consultation.

NCA Chief Executive Malcolm Snow says Acton Peninsula is amongst Australia’s most important cultural and educational institutions but its connections and interactions with them are currently weak.

“The draft plan seeks to address this by resolving a range of physical constraints and proposing new opportunities to co-ordinate the long-term development of the precinct,” Mr Snow says.

This draft plan is the first step in starting a meaningful conversation with the community to seek their views on ideas to improve the quality of the public spaces on and around the peninsula and boost its potential as a place that supports exchange in all its forms.

The draft plan has been developed in close collaboration between the NCA and the cultural and educational institutions on and around Acton Peninsula including The Australian National University (ANU), the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS), the National Museum of Australia (NMA), and the ACT Government.

Community consultation will be open for six weeks and ends at midnight on Tuesday, June 13.

Public information drop-in sessions with NCA planning staff will be held from 11am to 2pm on Thursday, May 18, Saturday, May 20and Tuesday, May 23 at the National Museum of Australia.

Further information via nationalcapital.gov.au.

