Police chief promises ’best service’

“Throughout the year, we have resolved thousands of incidents across the ACT,” she said.

”We have helped victims of family violence, prevented road collisions and put offenders before the court. We have taken firearms and other illegal weapons off our streets, prevented drugs from reaching vulnerable Canberrans and returned stolen property to families.

“Importantly, through our visibility across Canberra, we have deterred and prevented offences from occurring in the first place.

“As a community, we are constantly growing and changing, and as a police force, we need to be innovative and adaptive to these changes. My officers are responding to increasing demands and I am focused on alleviating unnecessary pressures and demands so we can deliver the best service possible to you, our community.”

