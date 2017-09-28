Police crack down on OMCG members

FOLLOWING recent shootings related to the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG), ACT police have executed 13 warrants across the territory targeting OMCG activities such as firearm related violence associated with serious and organised crime.

During the execution of the warrants police located and seized:

Three firearms for breaches of licensing requirements;

Prohibited weapons including replica firearms, nunchucks, slingshots and ammunition;

Illicit drugs including 30 grams of suspected cocaine and over 700 suspected MDMA tablets, methylamphetamine and cannabis;

Over $40,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime; and

Stolen property including Australian Service Medals.

Additionally a Bonython man, 33, will be summonsed for possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a controlled drug, and possession of a prohibited substance.

A Gilmore man, 38, will be summonsed for possession of ammunition and prohibited drugs.

A Conder man, 32, will be summonsed for possession of a trafficable quantity of cannabis and two counts of possessing a prohibited item.

A Chisholm man, 32, will be summonsed for drug possession and a Calwell man, 35, believed to be the president of the Comanchero OMCG will be summonsed to face the ACT Magistrates at a later date for tax offences.

Chief police officer for the ACT Justine Saunders says this is an excellent outcome for Taskforce Nemesis and ACT Policing.

“This operation is just one step in our ongoing efforts to combat serious and organised criminal activity in the Territory – particularly firearms related violence associated with Canberra’s Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs,” she says.

“The safety of our community is paramount and recent shooting incidents in our suburbs only serve to highlight the need for continued focus on disrupting these violent criminal groups..”

