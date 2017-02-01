Police frustrated that ‘drivers are not getting the message’

WHILE driver behaviour was generally good over the Australia Day long weekend, acting station sergeant Marcus Boorman says it’s frustrating some drivers are not getting the message.

Boorman says: “During the long weekend traffic operation, more than 20 impaired drivers were detected by police.”

Most of these included people speeding, using a mobile telephone or failing to wear a seatbelt.

“Some of the reckless and irresponsible driving detected included a man driving 36km/h over the speed limit along Erindale Drive in Farrer and two male drivers caught street racing along Clarrie Hermes Drive in Casey,” Boorman says.

During the Australia Day holiday period ACT police attended 25 collisions, issued 102 Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) and 73 cautions.

“During the five day period police conducted 542 random breath tests without detecting a single positive result. In addition, 40 road side drug tests were conducted with nine positive indications for drugs detected,” Boorman says.

