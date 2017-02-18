Police investigating how bushfire started

NSW Police are working with Rural Fire Service to establish the circumstances of how yesterday’s bushfire started, which affected properties in the Queanbeyan area.

Just before midday yesterday (Friday, February 17), emergency services were alerted to a fire in Carwoola, 12kilometres south east of Queanbeyan, which spread to the Widgiewa area.

As a result of the fire, homes and structures on various properties have been destroyed, with police and State Emergency Services (SES) assisting in assessing the damage to each structure.

An evacuation centre was established at ‘The Q theatre on Crawford Street, with several road closures still in place.

Officers attached to Monaro Local Area Command will continue to investigate the circumstances and prepare a brief of information for the Coroner.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident should call 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/ Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

