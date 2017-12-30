Police raid recovers $100k of stolen stuff

ABOUT $100,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered by police on Thursday after a raid on a storage unit.

The search-warrant execution by the Criminal Investigations Team, with the assistance of the AFP National Canine Team, came from a tip off from the public in relation to recent drug arrests.

Police believe the commercial goods, including a large number of dishwashers, air conditioners, ovens and household fixtures, are stolen.

Police say some of the items have been linked to recent burglaries at construction sites. Enquiries are continuing in relation to the other suspected stolen goods.

Police also located commercial-grade fireworks and a large amount of ammunition.

The Criminal Investigations Team expects to lay further charges in relation to the warrant.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

