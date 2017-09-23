Police raids recover burglary hauls

THE proceeds of at least 15 burglaries around the ACT were recovered yesterday when police raided properties in Reid, Hawker and Scullin yesterday (September 22).

Investigators are currently reviewing and identifying the significant amount of recovered property, which includes service medals.

A 29-year-old Dunlop man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with receiving stolen property and burglary.

A 54-year-old Scullin man will face court at a later date charged with unlawful possession of stolen property and a woman will also face court at a later date in relation to possession of goods suspected of being stolen.

Investigations are ongoing and further charges are expected to be laid.

