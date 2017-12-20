FIVE alleged offenders will will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (December 21) after assaulting two inmates at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) in August this year. Both victims were taken to hospital. Information was […]
Police release image of Lyneham flasher
POLICE have released a facefit image of the alleged man who committed an act of indecency in Lyneham on Friday (December 15).Around 2.15pm, two women were walking near the Lyneham shops when a middle-aged man called out to them. They turned to see that his penis was exposed and he was masturbating.
The alleged offender is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his late 50s, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, medium build and bald. He was wearing blue jeans and a light-coloured, checked shirt.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information should call 1800 333000, or via the website. Information can be provided anonymously.
No comments yet.