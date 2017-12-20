Police release image of Lyneham flasher

POLICE have released a facefit image of the alleged man who committed an act of indecency in Lyneham on Friday (December 15).

The alleged offender is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his late 50s, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, medium build and bald. He was wearing blue jeans and a light-coloured, checked shirt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information should call 1800 333000, or via the website. Information can be provided anonymously.

