Police search for tattooed robber
ACT police are searching for a man with a neck tattoo after he robbed a Kambah IGA Supermarket with a knife on Monday (March 13) night.The man, who was armed with a knife, entered the store on Castley Circuit wearing a black balaclava and made demands for cash. The offender took the cash from the IGA employee and then ran off towards Boddington Crescent.
ACT police were notified of the aggravated robbery around 7.55pm.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers website using reference number 6081765.
