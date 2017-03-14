Police search for tattooed robber

ACT police are searching for a man with a neck tattoo after he robbed a Kambah IGA Supermarket with a knife on Monday (March 13) night.

ACT police were notified of the aggravated robbery around 7.55pm.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers website using reference number 6081765.

