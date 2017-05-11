Police seek bearded attacker

POLICE are attempting to identify a bearded man who allegedly assaulted another man in Cube nightclub on April 29.

The alleged offender is described as Caucasian in appearance, of solid build, with brown hair and a brown beard.

Police believe he left the club soon after the altercation, accompanied by two other men.

Report via 1800 333000 using reference number 6099230.

