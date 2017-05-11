Police seek bearded attacker

POLICE are attempting to identify a bearded man who allegedly assaulted another man in Cube nightclub on April 29. 

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly assaulted someone in Cube nightclub.

The incident occurred at about 3.25am on the dance floor in Cube involving a number of people. During this disturbance, a male was struck in the face by another male and as a result, suffered facial injuries.

The alleged offender is described as Caucasian in appearance, of solid build, with brown hair and a brown beard.

Police believe he left the club soon after the altercation, accompanied by two other men.

Report via 1800 333000 using reference number 6099230. 

