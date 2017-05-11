AS part of the 2017-18 Budget, the ACT government will deliver an ACT Roads upgrade package, Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris announced today. The roads package will fund significant upgrades to major […]
Police seek bearded attacker
POLICE are attempting to identify a bearded man who allegedly assaulted another man in Cube nightclub on April 29.The incident occurred at about 3.25am on the dance floor in Cube involving a number of people. During this disturbance, a male was struck in the face by another male and as a result, suffered facial injuries.
The alleged offender is described as Caucasian in appearance, of solid build, with brown hair and a brown beard.
Police believe he left the club soon after the altercation, accompanied by two other men.
Report via 1800 333000 using reference number 6099230.
