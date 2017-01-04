Police seek witnesses after BWS robbery

ACT POLICE are seeking witnesses following an aggravated robbery at BWS Woolworths in Belconnen Mall on Sunday (January 1).

At around 5.30pm a man entered the store and pulled out a knife when he was close enough to the cashier. The man then walked behind the counter and stole a sum of cash.

The man is described by police as in his mid 20’s, Caucasian in appearance and 170-175cm. He was wearing a light coloured sleeve-less hoodie over a dark t-shirt with light coloured shorts and a baseball cap.

Information to 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au using reference number 6053817.

