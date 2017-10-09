Police seize a rifle, drugs and cash

Detectives began the search at 11.30am at the Banks home, obtaining a sawn-off rifle and ammunition, trafficable quantities of drugs such as cannabis and MDMA tablets, prescription medication and cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

A 25-year-old Banks man was subsequently arrested and will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (October 9).

Crime manager detective sergeant Mark Steel from ACT Policing says this is another excellent result for Taskforce Nemesis and demonstrates its commitment towards combatting serious and organised criminal activity.

“Disrupting and dismantling the criminal enterprises of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs and their associates is ACT Policing’s number one priority,” he says.

Information relating to Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs and associates can go to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

