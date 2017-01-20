Police stress the need for assistance to solve crime

ACT police are again urging any witnesses to come forward in order to find the man who conducted an aggravated robbery in Narrabundah on Tuesday, January 3, this year.

The offender is described as approximately 170cm–180cm tall, with a medium build.

He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, grey/black gloves, dark sunglasses, a black hat with a black cloth covering his face. The man was also holding a purple bag.

Criminal Investigations, detective acting station sergeant Shane Scott stressed the importance of information received from the community.

“I am urging any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward. No matter how small the information may seem, it may be the missing piece we need. You can report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000” says Scott.

Information can also be reported via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au using reference number 6054675.

