Police target drivers this long weekend

AS the Labour Day long weekend begins tomorrow (September 29) so too will the enforcement of double demerit points.

From the first instance on Friday, September 29 until midnight Monday, October 2 police will be targeting traffic offences such as speed, seatbelt offences and the use of a mobile phone while driving.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, acting station sergeant Marcus Boorman says road safety is everyone’s responsibility, particularly during busy holiday periods.

“This weekend, the safety of all road users is a priority for ACT Policing. We will be targeting those who do the wrong thing,” he says

“We remind road users to take regular breaks, particularly if you are travelling long distances, to ensure you and your passengers arrive safely at your destination.

“Make sure you obey the road rules, slow down and show respect and courtesy to everyone else on the road.”

