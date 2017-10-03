Police warn Canberran’s about fake cash

ACT police say the notes identified are similar and quite distinctive. They are superimposed with Chinese characters, printed on lower quality paper and do not have serial numbers or the other security features that appear on genuine Australian currency. The notes are manufactured for use as a training aid, and are purchased online.

Community and Safety acting superintendent Matthew Craft says business owners and members of the public should be vigilant and take the time to inspect notes.

“Take the time to look at the note, if you aren’t satisfied that the note is legitimate don’t accept it,” he says.

“If you receive a banknote you believe is counterfeit, try to handle it as little as possible to preserve fingerprints. Note the description of the person who gave it to you and contact police.”

Persons found to be unlawfully possessing or using counterfeit currency face imprisonment of up to 12 years.

Anyone with information can call 131 444, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

