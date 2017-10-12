Problematic intersection causes ‘concerns’

AFTER a number of accidents have caused traffic delays at the intersection of Tillyard and Ginninderra Drive, the ACT government should be compelled to release the details of an overdue traffic study, says Member for Ginninderra Elizabeth Kikkert. 

Elizabeth Kikkert

Mrs Kikkert says residents were promised by the government that the outcomes of the study, including the final scheme for improvements and the priorities for implementation would be released to the community by mid-2017.

“In June I asked the Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris why the completion of this study had been delayed. I received no explanation and was simply told that the outcomes and proposed traffic management plan should be released by September 2017,” she says. 

“It is now October and we still have nothing from the government, which is sad considering how important this issue is for Canberrans who live or travel in the area.”

One Response to “Problematic intersection causes ‘concerns’”

  1. Chris
    October 12, 2017 at 12:42 pm #

    Because it only affects voters not developers.

    Reply

