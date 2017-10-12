Problematic intersection causes ‘concerns’

AFTER a number of accidents have caused traffic delays at the intersection of Tillyard and Ginninderra Drive, the ACT government should be compelled to release the details of an overdue traffic study, says Member for Ginninderra Elizabeth Kikkert.

“In June I asked the Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris why the completion of this study had been delayed. I received no explanation and was simply told that the outcomes and proposed traffic management plan should be released by September 2017,” she says.

“It is now October and we still have nothing from the government, which is sad considering how important this issue is for Canberrans who live or travel in the area.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

