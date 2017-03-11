Protesting vegans take to the streets

A CANBERRA brewery has been awarded gold and silver awards for two of its canned beers in the recently announced International Brewing Awards. BentSpoke Brewing’s Barley Griffin and Crankshaft were respectively awarded gold and silver […]
DETECTIVES investigating a vehicle fire and a firearm being discharged at a house in Isabella Plains late last night (March 10) suspect the incidents to be linked to outlaw motorcycle gang activity. “Investigating officers believe […]
ONE Sydney family’s Canberra weekend got off to a hotter start than they might have imagined when their car was lost to fire in the car park of the George Harcourt Hotel in Nichols […]
MEMBERS of Vegan ACT and Animal Liberation ACT will be taking part in the “March to Close All Slaughterhouses” in Civic this morning at 11 o’clock. The march is held internationally and is happening simultaneously […]
POLICE are seeking witnesses to multiple commercial burglaries in Watson, Hawker, Fraser, Bruce, Charnwood, Evatt and Holt during Wednesday night (March 8) and in the early hours of Thursday (March 9). Burglaries were reported at the Watson […]
FORMER ACT radio personality Alex Sloan has been announced the 2017 Canberra Citizen of the Year for her service to the community, through her commitment to telling the stories of Canberrans and giving them a voice during […]
