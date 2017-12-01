CANBERRA apartment owners are urged to think before renovating over the holidays because of renewed asbestos risks, according to Ace Body Corporate Management. CEO Stephen Raff says the popularity of home renovation shows has seen renovations […]
Pushbike rider injured on Mount Ainslie
A MAN has been taken to hospital with head injuries after he fell from his pushbike on Mount Ainslie.
The 50-year-old male was retrieved by ACT Fire & Rescue and was transported to the Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
No comments yet.