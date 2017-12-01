Pushbike rider injured on Mount Ainslie

A MAN has been taken to hospital with head injuries after he fell from his pushbike on Mount Ainslie. 

The 50-year-old male was retrieved by ACT Fire & Rescue and was transported to the Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.

