Rabbits immune to existing calicivirus

A NEW strain of calicivirus will soon be released in the ACT to boost the existing strain of calicivirus which rabbits have built an immunity towards.

Director of ACT Parks and Conservation Daniel Iglesias announced today the release of the new Korean strain of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease Virus, known as RHDV1 K5, which is part of the national rollout of the disease across more than 600 sites in Australia.

Iglesias says the release of RHDV1 K5 will boost the existing strain of calicivirus which rabbits have built a natural immunity towards.

“It is also more humane than the current variant of RHDV as it leads to a faster death,” he says.

“This is not a silver bullet for rabbit control, but rather another means to boost control work by landholders.”

The release of RHDV1 K5 comes after more than five years of testing through the Invasive Animals Cooperative Research Centre RHD Boost project.

Iglesias says RHDV1 K5 will be released into an area of Namadgi National Park and on land adjacent to Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve.

“Both areas have a long history of rabbit problems and the work near Mulligans Flat will support the extensive rabbit control done so successfully inside Mulligans Flat Sanctuary,” he says.

“Rabbits are a serious environmental pest as their grazing results in a loss of vegetation and their warrens contribute to soil erosion. Rabbits compete with native wildlife for food and their grazing limits the ability of plants to regenerate.

“They are still agriculture’s most costly pest animal.”

Iglesias says extensive research has shown that RHDV1 K5 only affects the European rabbit and cannot harm other animals, even those that eat the rabbits.

A vaccine for prevention of RHDV1 has been available in Australia since 1996. This vaccine has been shown to also be effective against RHDV1 K5.

“I encourage domestic rabbit owners who haven’t already vaccinated their pet to do so. Additional protection can be achieved by keeping rabbits in insect-proof enclosures or inside,” Iglesias says.

The Veterinary Surgeons Board of the ACT has been informed of the planned release for circulation to all local veterinary surgeons and specialists. The Canberra Rabbit Club has also been notified.



The rollout is being coordinated by state and territory governments across Australia with major financial and in kind resources provided by the Australian Government, state governments, and industry and non-government organisations.

Information at ava.com.au/rabbit- calicivirus

