Radio appeal raises thousands for RMH

YESTERDAY’S sixth annual 2CC radiothon for Ronald McDonald House raised around $44,000 in cash and services for the house at the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children.

In 12 hours of fundraising, listeners, local identities, businesses and the ACT government donated to an extent that the radio station’s general manager Michael Jones found “inspirational”.

“As a parent myself, the importance of RMHC to families in our region cannot be understated,” he says.

Michelle McCormack, executive officer for the house says she continues to be amazed by the generosity of the local community.

“People understand what the House is about and how vital it is, especially what is provides to families who are experiencing something they hadn’t thought would ever happen to them”.

Ronald McDonald House opened at Canberra Hospital in November, 2012. With 11 rooms, kitchen, lounge, dining, playroom and laundry facilities, it offers a home-away-from-home for families of sick children.

The station says all money raised yesterday will stay in Canberra and be used at Canberra’s Ronald McDonald House.

Tax-deductible donations are still being accepted via the 2CC website at 2cc.net.au

