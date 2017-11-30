Radio stations’ Giving Tree bears fruit

THE Mitchell reception area of 2CA and 2CC is a sea of toys and gifts for needy families as the sister radio stations again partner with Vinnies for the annual Giving Tree Appeal.

Each year listeners donate to the appeal with the station inundated with gifts that are collected and distributed almost daily to help families in Canberra, Queanbeyan and Goulburn.

With the youth and family Christmas parties fast approaching, people are encouraged to donate before Friday, December 8. However, donations of unwrapped toys and gifts will be accepted until December 22, during office hours, upstairs at 52 Hoskins Street, Mitchell.

