Rain dampens Bungendore and Braidwood’s Christmas party fun

THE Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council were forced to cancel the Bungendore and Braidwood Christmas parties, which were scheduled for Friday and Saturday, because of the predicted bad weather.

The decision has been made following consultation with the Bureau of Meteorology, emergency services and our parks and gardens staff over the past 24-48 hours.

The Queanbeyan Christmas Party is scheduled for Saturday 9 December and will go ahead, weather permitting.

