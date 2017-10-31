Ramsay announces new bikie laws

FOLLOWING criticism from the Canberra Liberals earlier today (October 31) about the need for tough anti-gang legislation, the ACT government has now introduced a suite of reforms to tackle outlaw motorcycle gang activity in the community.

“The government shares the community’s concerns about drive-by shootings. That’s why we’ve made these changes to tackle them,” he says.

The “Crimes (Police Powers and Firearms Offence) Amendment Bill 2017” introduces a specific, new offence for drive-by shootings, and provides statutory crime scene powers. Under the new legislation, it will be a crime with a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment to shoot into any building or vehicle, including homes.

Mr Ramsay says the crime scene reforms provide statutory authority to police officers, allowing them to immediately secure evidence of a crime increasing the likelihood of identifying perpetrators and keeping the community safe.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mick Gentleman worked closely with ACT police to develop the reforms and says targeting organised criminal gangs does have its challenges but he’s confident these new reforms will better equip Apolice to disrupt organised crime in Canberra.

“The government’s message to these gangs is clear: your criminal activity won’t be tolerated and we’ll give police the power and resources they need to put bring you to justice,” Mr Gentleman says.

