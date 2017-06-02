Ramsay disturbed by unlimited withdrawels at gaming venues

A REPORT by the Gambling and Racing Commission has identified some “troubling findings”, says Minister for Regulatory Services Gordon Ramsay.

In total Access Canberra attended 46 licensed gaming machine venues, spanning 10 club groups (29 venues) and 17 individual venues.

During the investigation concerns were raised around EFTPOS withdrawals, which suggest that EFTPOS cash withdrawals were being used to circumvent current harm minimisation measures.

This included:

A venue which placed the EFTPOS facility beside the ATM

A venue which placed the EFTPOS facility beside the ATM Signage advising of EFTPOS facilities

Signage advising of EFTPOS facilities

EFTPOS withdrawal limits ranging from $1000 a day to unlimited cash out amounts

Some instances of minimal staff interaction for EFTPOS transactions

“I think the community will agree that unlimited cash withdrawals through EFTPOS in some gaming venues is disturbing,” Mr Ramsay says.

“While we know there are a small number of individuals experiencing high levels of gambling harm, we know the impact to the individual, their friends, family, colleagues and broader community can be significant.

“I would ask all clubs and venues to have a thorough look at what arrangements they have in place when it comes to accessibility to cash and how they are working to support harm minimisation in their venues for our community.”

