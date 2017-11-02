Ramsay’s ‘cynical’ move to ban greyhounds

Mr Tutt says the late notice can only be interpreted as yet another disingenuous and cynical attempt Mr Ramsay and his government colleagues to avoid anything that represents genuine dialogue, consultation or negotiation with the people and community who stand to have their lives and livelihoods ruined by the ban.

“If nothing else, it is obviously an attempt to ensure the CGRC has no capacity to respond before the Bills are introduced or to raise concerns in the media before their introduction,” Mr Tutt says.

In a statement to Mr Ramsay, Mr Tutt wrote: “When we met for the first and only time on December 23 last year you shook my hand and promised to hear our concerns and establish a relationship based on honesty and communication.”

“You recognised the previous few months of announcements on racing by Chief Minister Barr and former Minister Gentleman had completely omitted the participants and staff in the local industry. As you were a lawyer and church leader before entering the Assembly, I took you at your word,” Mr Tutt says.

“I believed you would honour your promise and demonstrate the principles of natural justice and honesty associated with your past careers. How wrong I was.

“Instead of another meeting, as you promised, your door has been shut. You have not attempted to hear the voices of the people who will be deeply hurt by the ban. You have not met

with the board, nor have you attempted to explain to the hard-working staff why they deserve to lose their jobs.The Canberra community deserves strength and informed decision-making from their elected leaders.

“While you have chosen to ignore this, I can assure you that despite the poor treatment we have been subject to over the last 18 months, we can work professionally and positively to maintain the ACT industry as a national leader in animal welfare, while maintaining local jobs.

“Over 50 local jobs and the livelihoods of families are in your hands.”

Mr Tutt says the CGRC has commenced legal action to oppose a ban and to reinstate funding to the racing industry.

Read:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

