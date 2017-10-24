Recall on popular but hazardeous baby toy

ACCESS Canberra is advising parents and carers of small children about a recall on popular baby toy, the Bruin Wiggle Ball, sometimes known as a “Giggle Ball”, which is sold at Toys “R” Us toy stores.

Fair Trading commissioner David Snowden says consumers should return this product to their nearest Toys “R” Us or Babies “R” Us store and a full refund will be provided.

“The wiggle balls’ rubber knobs and plastic back can detach from the ball creating a small part. These small parts can present a choking hazard for children under three years of age,” he says.

“In the lead up to Christmas, Access Canberra will be out and about speaking with local retailers to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities and that products are safe for sale.”

For recall details visit productsafety.gov. au/recall/toys-r-us-bruin- wiggle-ball

