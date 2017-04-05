Reckless driver crashes into car with kids

ON Monday (April 3) the driver of a black Toyota Rukus veered into oncoming traffic, causing a crash and resulting in a woman and two kids being hospitalised.

The drive of the Toyota exited the car and fled the scene without leaving details. ACT police aren’t aware if more people were in the car.

The collision occurred on Ginninderra Drive in Dunlop at about 5.45pm. The Toyota was travelling along Ginninderra Drive towards Belconnen, when it veered onto the wrong side of the road, driving into oncoming traffic between Florey Drive and Lance Hill Avenue.

A grey Mazda sedan travelling the opposite direction attempted to move out of the path of the oncoming vehicle by mounting the curb but the vehicles collided.

ACT Police are urging the driver of the Toyota to contact police saying it’s an offence for parties to not exchange details after a collision and all collisions must be reported to police within 24 hours.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

