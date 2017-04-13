Register to ride free on Anzac Day

TRANSPORT Canberra wants to give people peace of mind on Anzac Day by providing free transport for pre-registered passengers to and from the Dawn Service and the National Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial.

As Anzac Day is a public holiday, Transport Canberra buses will be operating on a Sunday timetable for other non-shuttle services throughout the day.

Free services will be provided to anyone wearing or displaying war service medals on any Transport Canberra service throughout the whole day. Medal holders are still required to “Register to Ride” to the Anzac Day ceremony to assist Transport Canberra gauge expected attendance.

Transport Canberra advises that registration tickets for these services are limited.

Free buses to the Dawn Service will depart from major bus stations at Gungahlin, Belconnen, Woden and Tuggeranong. Alternatively, park and catch a loop shuttle bus that will operate from Majura Park Shopping Centre, Russell Offices, Canberra Centre (Ainslie Avenue) and the City Bus Station.

Register at 131710 and information at actionmarketing@act.gov.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

