Police siege at Fyshwick ends peacefully

A POLICE siege at a turf supply business in Fyshwick, which began late this morning (December 7), has ended peacefully.

Police were acting on reports of suspicious activity at the business.

During the siege, an exclusion zone was in place between Cessnock Street and Goolwa Place.

ACT police says the matter has now been resolved with no arrests or injuries, but remains under investigation.

UPDATE REGARDING POLICE OPERATION IN FYSHWICK: The matter has now been resolved with no arrests or injuries, and remains under investigation. Police would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation during this operation. — ACT Policing (@ACTPolicing) December 7, 2017

A police operation is currently underway in Fyshwick. There is no access to Cessnock Street and Goolwa Place. More to come. — ACT Policing (@ACTPolicing) December 7, 2017

UPDATE: Police still on scene in Fyshwick following reports of suspicious activity. Road closures remain in place. Please avoid the area until further notice. Further updates to follow. — ACT Policing (@ACTPolicing) December 7, 2017

