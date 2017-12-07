Police siege at Fyshwick ends peacefully

 

A POLICE siege at a turf supply business in Fyshwick, which began late this morning (December 7), has ended peacefully. 

Police were acting on reports of suspicious activity at the business.

During the siege, an exclusion zone was in place between Cessnock Street and Goolwa Place.

ACT police says the matter has now been resolved with no arrests or injuries, but remains under investigation.

 

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: