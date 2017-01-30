Resealing will limit lanes on Parkes Way

RESEALING work on the eastbound carriageway of Parkes Way between the Sullivans Creek bridge and Acton Tunnel on Wednesday, February 1, will result in minor delays.

The work will involve laying a new road surface and replacing the line markings to improve the safety and extend the life of the road.

Timing of works

Commencing Wednesday, February 1 and completed on Thursday, February 2 , weather permitting

Commencing 1 and completed on , weather permitting Off peak period, between 9 am and 4 pm , to minimise the effects on traffic.

Temporary traffic arrangements include

The speed limit near the works will be reduced to 40km per hour.

Temporary lanes closures will also be put in place.

Traffic controllers will be on site to manage the flow of traffic and to assist local motorists to access their homes or businesses

Variable message boards to inform motorists and residents.

Information on 13 22 81 or visit tccs.act.gov.au

