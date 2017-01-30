US President Donald Trump has told Malcolm Turnbull he will honour the deal the Australian government did with the Obama administration to take refugees who are being held offshore. But although government sources indicated the […]
Resealing will limit lanes on Parkes Way
RESEALING work on the eastbound carriageway of Parkes Way between the Sullivans Creek bridge and Acton Tunnel on Wednesday, February 1, will result in minor delays.
The work will involve laying a new road surface and replacing the line markings to improve the safety and extend the life of the road.
Timing of works
- Commencing Wednesday, February 1 and completed on Thursday, February 2, weather permitting
- Off peak period, between 9 am and 4 pm, to minimise the effects on traffic.
Temporary traffic arrangements include
- The speed limit near the works will be reduced to 40km per hour.
- Temporary lanes closures will also be put in place.
- Traffic controllers will be on site to manage the flow of traffic and to assist local motorists to access their homes or businesses
- Variable message boards to inform motorists and residents.
Information on 13 22 81 or visit tccs.act.gov.au
No comments yet.