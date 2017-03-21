Top American spook joins the ANU

During an initial four-week term Clapper will conduct public lectures on key global and national security issues including the future of Australia’s alliance with the United States.

ONE of the world’s most respected figures in intelligence and security, former US director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper will join the ANU National Security College in June.

He will also engage with policymakers and security practitioners, as well as academics, students and private sector partners in the College’s work on issues such as cyber security and analysing future strategic challenges.

“I’m looking forward very much to being involved with The Australian National University,” Clapper says.

“I have tremendous respect and affection for Australia as an ally of the United States. I have long appreciated Australia’s distinct insights on security issues and I look forward to engaging more closely with thinking in Canberra.”

Clapper is a retired lieutenant general in the United States Air Force and from 2010 to January 2017 was Director of National Intelligence, the Cabinet-level official in charge of the US intelligence community, his last position in a career of more than 50 years in US intelligence.