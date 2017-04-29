Review / Crude, rude, funny and fastidious

IT’S sort of like “Sesame Street” for grown-ups with plenty of puppet and people sex, crude language and funny but vulgar songs as it playfully looks at racism, homosexuality, pornography and 20-somethings’ relationships.

“Avenue Q” is a very clever work of musical theatre and SUPA Productions has made the best of great material to produce a wonderful evening of entertainment, which is excellent in virtually all respects.

The set was designed by Chris Zuber and Nick Valois (who also, admirably, plays the lead character Princeton) and is complemented by scenic art from Anita Davenport and Steve Galinec.

It is an outstanding set that fills the stage beautifully, is impressively functional and quite amazing in its attention to minute detail. Equally appealing is the six-piece band, led by musical director Elizabeth Alford, as it provides bright, breezy and never overpowering accompaniment to raunchy, satirical and politically incorrect songs such as “It Sucks to Be Me”, “Everyone’s s Little Bit Racist”, “If You Were Gay” and “I’m Not Wearing Underwear Today”. Of particular note were some fine guitar solos from Dylan Slater.

Of course, and appropriately, it is the actors and their puppets who steal the show and this cast is particularly strong in characterisation, puppetry, energy and emotional portrayal of fun and romance. With the exception of occasional flatness in upper registers, the singing throughout was delightful with great understanding and interpretation of lyrics. All actors were marvellous in bringing their puppet characters to life with Dave Smith (Nicky and a Bad Idea Bear) and Emma McCormack (Kate Monster) quite outstanding. Not all of the cast were required to operate puppets and terrific in that category were eventual husband and wife team Brian (Riley Bell) and his therapist-with-no-clients wife, Christmas Eve (Nina Wood). Their comic timing, with matching facial expressions, was superb.

Choreographer Pierce Jackson devised simple stage movement, but it was highly effective and practical for prancing puppets and their handlers. Lighting by Hamish McConchie was subtle and colourfully in keeping and sound design from Dillan Willding was well balanced and clearly audible.

Director Jarrad West certainly drew exciting performances from his talented cast and added clever touches with script changes reflective of today’s world and hilarious moments such as added dialogue as Trekkie Monster made his way down the stairs of his house. Like the set, the director’s attention to detail was fastidious.

For those with a broad mind and love of a good belly laugh this ultimate “feel-good” story is not to be missed. “Avenue Q” runs until 13 May in the most comfortable surrounds of The Q.

