Review / Dombrovskis’ photographs ‘shine’

IN the late 1970s, my mother introduced me to Peter Dombrovskis’ remarkable photographs of the Tasmanian wilderness.

When I finally moved to Tasmania at the beginning of the 1990s, the sense of recognition was visceral.

In 2017, 71 of the 3000 colour transparencies that had been acquired by the NLA in 2007, were printed by Les Walkling on Canson Plantine Fibre Rag paper using an Epson Sun Colour P 20070. Walkling’s process has allowed the full power of Dombrovskis’ exceptional technical skill and creative versatility to shine. The photographs in exhibition traverse the length and breadth of the island. They are imbued with passion and sensitivity to place, qualities nurtured from the age of 17 by his close familial relationship with Tasmania’s conservationist photographer Olegas Truchanas.

The unique Dolorite Tors on Hobart’s Mt Wellington; the shallow alpine pools, painterly snow gums and vibrant lichens of the high country; the improbable cushion plants that soften the contours of Mt Anne in the Southwest National Park; the misty reaches of the Walls of Jerusalem National Park: Dombrovskis presents Tasmania’s wilderness in its fascinating detail and in its sublime vastness.

For those who have not yet experienced the wonders of Tasmania first hand, be prepared to book plane tickets after seeing this marvellous exhibition.

