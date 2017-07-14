Review / First-class figurative art

A large self portrait, “Man, 70”, 2015 is executed in charcoal and water colour ink, while with the only oil in the exhibition, “Florence, the deluge”, 2017, he works tantalisingly with light.

Dissanyake’s selection of works, entirely comprised of watercolour on paper, reveals masterly impressions of scenes not far from home, one in the Namadgi National Park and one on the way to Thredbo in full snow.

Cochrane, who has subtitled his exhibited work into four themes – Tempest, Attitude, Retro and Jazz – is possibly best known for his print-making, but in this exhibition it is the dramatic impressions of a passing storm at Red Rock Gorge that immediately catches the eye. One of these, “Tempest vi”, is startling in its use of tempestuous flashes of colour, but it is hung next to a triptych subtitled “Tempest vii”, where the storm seems to have subsided into a kind of subdued grandeur.

Elsewhere his “Retro” drypoint monoprints on cotton rag focuses on fast girls and fast cars/bikes. One of these, “Brave girl”, is unexpectedly rendered in oil on canvas. The scope of Cochrane’s art is confirmed in his series of striking works on paper laying bare the muscles and skeletal structures of human body. No wonder such works, like “Two girls”, have inspired a flattering comparison by one M 16 board member with the 20th century English artist, Francis Bacon.

Artists’ floor talks are as follows, 2pm, July 16, Rick Cochrane and Sunday, July 23, Chan Dissanyake.

