Review / ‘InterLaced’ highlights complex patterns

PROLIFIC artist Belinda Rosee is showing nearly forty works in her exhibition, “InterLaced”. The exhibition features shawls, wraps, and scarves, which are all woven, and many are hand dyed. It seems amazing she’s only been weaving since 2009, with “InterLaced” as her first solo show.

Rosee was chosen to weave cloth worn by Mr Geoffrey Rush in the movie “Gods of Egypt”.

Also exhibited are three transparent works, which a viewer might miss, as they are hung high on the walls. The transparencies are delicate works in linen and cotton and have just as much impact as the more colourful, exuberant works.

Rosee has used Tencel, a man-made fibre from wood pulp, harvested from farmed trees, which are sometimes mixed with silk. Other fibres are alpaca and wool. The works hang beautifully and the bright, colourful, glossy surfaces highlight the complex weave patterns. The patterns are elegant while also being warm and comforting.

This weaver has given each work its own title, with many alluding to the name of the weave, for example “Collapse Anyone?” is a collapsed weave work, however, Rosee’s naming of the work actually refers to the hundreds of experiments she did before producing a work she was happy with.

Many different patterns are exhibited and Rosee seems to have the courage to attempt almost anything such as “Malachite”, which is named after the Malachite butterfly (Siproeta Stelenes). The warp was hand painted in the United States, using the Malachite butterfly colouring as inspiration. She then wove a work, which represented the shape and form of the butterfly. The large wrap has butterfly images running both warp and weft.

Other works such as “Sun Conures”, “Alexandrite Wings”, “Tequila Sunrise” and “Tequila Time” are all named for their colouring. “I Spy Butterflies” was named for the butterfly shape running through the cloth, and “Weave With a Happy Heart” reads “Weave With A Happy Heart” in morse code dots, dashes and spaces.

The exhibition could have had fewer works, as each jostles for space, however, Rosee is a dedicated weaver, willing to try anything and infuses all her work with a sense of humour, fun and joy.

