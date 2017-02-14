Review / ‘Miniature Glass 17’ at Bilk Gallery

craft / “Miniature Glass 17”. At Bilk, Palmerston Lane, Manuka until February 25, 2017, Wednesday to Friday, 11am to 5pm, Saturday 11am to 4pm. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE.

FOR several years, Bilk Gallery has invited artists to exhibit miniature versions of their work. This year artists were also invited to include larger scale works as a reference for audiences. Some artists achieve the concept more successfully than others.

Tom Rowney is a regular exhibition in Bilk’s Miniature shows. He miniaturises his materials as well as creating tiny works. In this exhibition, he is showing tiny closed top forms using traditional Venetian blown glass techniques. A larger work shows how he uses glass graphically to decorate the surface. His work is outstanding, whether in miniature or not.

Another artist who miniaturises her materials as well as her work, Mel Douglas is showing several tiny vessels that rest on their rounded bases. The forms lend themselves to the miniature, as well as the monumental.

Miniature works of art are a great way for collectors to acquire art, and for artists to experiment and explore techniques: often the making process is more complex than larger works.

“Miniature Glass 17” is another successful show from Bilk.

