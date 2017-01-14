Review / Operas about ordinary people draw applause

Opera/ “Cavalleria Rusticana” by Mascagni and “Pagliacci” by Leoncavallo, originally directed by Damiano Michieletto, revival by Rodula Gaitanou, conducted by Andrea Licata for Opera Australia, at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House until February […]

“CAVALLERIA Rusticana” and “Pagliacci” are often seen as going together like fish and chips.

Nasty little tales of provincial village life they may be, but both are raised to immortality by glorious music.

This is only partially successful, although composer Leoncavallo wrote “Pag” in partial homage to “Cav”, the two works could not be more different. Far from ironing out those differences, this otherwise impressive production only serves to highlight them. The decision to begin “Cavalleria Rusticana” with the death of Turiddu and make the whole thing a flashback seemed unnecessary.

Probably the most obvious tactic employed in this revival by director Rodula Gaitanou was to cast two of Australia’s most outstanding singers, tenor Diego Torre and baritone José Carbó as lead characters in both an operatic treat for audiences. This too proved less than successful, for the dramatic quality of “Pagliacci” is so far in advance of its predecessor that the casting served to highlight the thinness of the characterisation in “Cavalleria Rusticana”.

But the production’s excessive recourse to pantomimic gesturing and ever-changing scenery on the revolve drew attention to the fact that dramatic interaction is rather light on in this opera.

Not so in the concluding opera “Pagliacci”, whose libretto was also written by the composer Leoncavallo is a kind of treatise on “verismo” or stage reality. From the outset when Carbó appears as the Prologue, we, the audience are invited in on the secret that this is not a conventional opera and that the fourth wall of theatrical convention will be torn down.

In the last moments of “Pagliacci”, however, both composer and director turned back to the conflict between real life and the stage, making the bloody conclusion the more shocking and the totality of the evening ultimately satisfying.

All photos by Keith Saunders.

