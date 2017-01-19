Review / ‘Zany’ night out introduces new Ophelia musical

Musical theatre / “Shadow House Party.” By Krewd, Shadow House Pits and Acoustic Theatre. At the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre until January 21. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700. Reviewed by HELEN MUSA

THIS zany night out is a mix of philosophy, punk rock, burlesque, tragedy and sheer fun that suggests where the directions for Canberra’s theatre will go in the coming year.

Almost immediately Joe Woodward’s now-famous bath tub is wheeled centrestage as he takes on his persona Trinculo, Shakespeare’s 400-year-old character from “The Tempest”, but also, as he slips into the tub, a manifestation of the French revolutionary figure Jean-Paul Marat appears, slaughtered in his bath tub by Charlotte Corday.

The second half of the evening is something many theatregoers have been waiting for, Lucy Matthews’ new rock musical “Ophelia’s Shadow”.

A partial deconstruction of “Hamlet”, this play looks at the action from the point of view of the much-put-upon Ophelia, arguing that punk rock is the perfect vehicle to explore the idea that “submission, purity and gentleness are not the only qualities from which to admire women”.

Matthews, an important figure in the Canberra writing scene, is onto something exciting and I have little doubt that the play will surface again soon as a full production. Before it does, Matthews might consider in further workshopping, whether some scenes from the original Shakespeare could be eliminated, and in particular the play scene, even though it has a couple of irresistible exchanges between Hamlet and Ophelia to do with “country matters”.

The problem is that as it veers into the play within the play, that is so important in the original, we move very far from considering the character of Ophelia. Far from challenging her image as supine and subservient, it tends to reinforce it, making “Ophelia’s Shadow” more an analysis tracing her decline into madness than an affirmation of her individuality as a woman.

The production standards and the theatrical sophistication of this evening commend themselves.

Photos by Workmanlike Images

